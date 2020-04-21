Can I ride my motorcycle during a stay-at-home order?

People want more clarification over what you can and can't do during a stay-at-home order.

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — Most of the state has been under a stay at home order for a few weeks now because of COVID-19.

People still have questions as to what exactly they can and can't do under that guidance.

Here's one question from Wade Clark from Glen Rock, York County.

"I was just wondering if with this stay at home thing, if we're still allowed to ride motorcycles?"

The answer to that question is kind of yes and no.

Here's what a Pennsylvania state police spokesperson said in the past: "'Sunday Drives' are not essential travel. Does that mean that everyone who goes for a drive will get cited/warned? Obviously not. There are no roadblocks, checkpoints, etc. Decisions to warn/cite are made based on the totality of the unique circumstances of each encounter. But to reiterate, Stay at Home means stay at home."

Since April 1st, state police have issued 2 warnings across the state for people who they say violated the state at home order.

Troopers also gave 24 warnings.

It's unclear the circumstances of all of those encounters.

What about motorcycles?

Now do 'Sunday drives' apply to motorcycles too?

State police say yes.

So, just riding your motorcycle around your city? Not really allowed.

Going to the grocery store to pick up toilet paper? Allowed.

Clark says, he made a few shopping trips on his bike in the past.

"I've done it before, my wife and I have gone grocery shopping and got $80 worth of groceries, so it's doable."

A reminder, Governor Tom Wolf has extended his stay-at-home order through May 8th.