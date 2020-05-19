Camp Hill borough pool remains closed despite county's move to 'yellow' phase

The pool will only open if the county reaches the state's "green" phase of COVID-19 mitigation, recreation director Audrey Logar said in a letter to residents

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Camp Hill Borough reminded residents Tuesday that even though Cumberland County is moving into the state's "yellow phase" of COVID-19 mitigation on Friday, the borough's pool is still not permitted to open.

"If we were to reach the 'green' phase then Borough Council and staff would evaluate based on government mandates and guidelines," Camp Hill Recreation Director Audrey Logar said in a letter to residents. "If the pool can be open at a later date, a discounted membership will be available online."

Anyone who had already purchased a membership will receive a full refund in the coming weeks, Logar added. A check will be mailed to the payer and address on the membership account.