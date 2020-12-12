Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation reports four more COVID-19 deaths

Four more patients at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have died since December 4 due to COVID-19

Four additional residents have died from COVID-19 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center according a press release from a Cumberland County spokesperson.

These new deaths brings the total of COVID-19 deaths to twenty residents and all families have been notified.

To date, 93 residents and 39 employees have tested positive since the facility started weekely testing in the beginning of November.

Testing will continue at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center until there are zero cases, according to the release.