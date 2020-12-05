Anxious business owners are reopening despite state shutdown

Local businesses are reopening with or without Governor Tom Wolf's approval.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Some fed-up business owners have decided they waited long enough. They are reopening their doors in defiance of Governor Tom Wolf’s shutdown order.

“It was great to reopen my club,” said Karl Zimmerman, owner of New York Fitness Clubs in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.

Zimmerman reopened his gym on May 11 with the support of his members and with additional safety precautions. He reduced operating hours, staggered equipment to promote social-distancing, and limited the number of members allowed in the gym. He also requires customers to wear face masks and says workout equipment is disinfected frequently.

“We still have to be safe. We have to do our best to guarantee our customers’, our members’, safety,” Zimmerman added. “We don’t want them getting sick, but we also don’t want to see the economy going down the drain, which it is.”

Financial frustrations are driving some counties—including Franklin, Lancaster, Dauphin, and Lebanon counties—to plan to reopen with or without Governor Wolf’s approval. Other counties—including Cumberland, Mifflin, York, Adams, Perry and Juniata counties—are urging the governor to move them into the Yellow Phase of his COVID-19 Phased Reopening Plan.

According to Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger, the county will not loosen COVID-19 restrictions without the state’s support. He said projections from the Department of Health show the county is close to moving to the Yellow Phase—a process they could jeopardize by reopening prematurely.

“We have a great deal of cross-border interaction with York county, northern York County, and across the river to Dauphin County. In Perry county, a large part of their population works in our county so that’s another component of the entire measurement process,” explained Commissioner Eichelberger.

Some district attorneys have said they will only prosecute the most egregious violations of the Governor’s shutdown order. However, they are now warning they cannot protect business owners from the state.

Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro could file criminal prosecutions and revoke a license, close a business, or impose a civil fine.

Zimmerman says that would force him to take a step back.