Business owners can get $1,000 for participating in the 'Mask Up Lebanon' campaign

Business or non-profit owners in the county who display a "Mask up Lebanon" sign for 3 months will get $1,000 in CARES act funding.

LEBANON, Pa. — People in Lebanon County are starting to see these "Mask Up Lebanon" signs in their neighborhoods.

They may even spot count commissioner Ellen Jo Litz driving around with the message on her car.

"We are trying to inform our local citizens how important it is to wear a mask and that they do work. The science is there and our numbers are up and we need to bring them down," said Litz.

The "Mask up Lebanon" campaign is all part of a lawsuit settlement with Governor Tom Wolf's office.

The governor was withholding $12.8 million dollars in cares act funding for Lebanon County when it moved into the yellow phase without his approval.

The county agreed to spend $2.8 million of that cares act funding on a mask campaign.

Commissioner Litz said, "The money is still coming to Lebanon County. It's more like the old civilian conservation corps where you have to produce something to get money"

In this case, when a business or non-profit organization displays a "Mask Up Lebanon" sign for three months, they'll get $1,000 from the CARES act money.

Want to make $1,000? Lebanon County business owners can do that by displaying a "Mask Up Lebanon" sign for 3 months.



I'll explain how this all has to do with how the county is distributing CARES Act funding coming up on @fox43 #Firstat4 and 5. pic.twitter.com/gOumoaipbq — Jackie De Tore (@jackiedetore) October 23, 2020

"It's a hand up, not a handout. That's the bottom line," said Litz.

To apply, business or non-profit owners fill out an application here.

Then, when they get the sign they take a picture for proof and will eventually get a $1,000 check.

The last day to apply is November 1st.