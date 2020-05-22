Two York County restaurants have their business license revoked

Both Round the Clock Diner locations were given two warnings before their licenses were revoked

Two Round The Clock Diner locations in York County have business licenses revoked for not following Governor Wolf's March 19 shutdown order by allowing dine-in services.

The Department of Agriculture had previously warned both locations two times, once on May 14th, then on May 21, before revoking their licenses on May 22.

Department of Agriculture secretary Shannon Powers said that the diners were specially told the second time they were warned that their licenses would be revoked if they did not comply with the warning.