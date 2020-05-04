Brethren Village COVID-19 resident death

The deceased resident had underlying health conditions.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Brethren Village in Lititz announced the death of one of their residents who tested positive for COVID-19, on Saturday morning, in a statement.

Brethren Village remains committed to transparency as we navigate this virus. The previously announced skilled nursing memory support resident that tested positive for COVID-19 continues to be in stable condition at our facility. There were 3 other residents on the same unit that were tested due to potential exposure. We learned today that two of them tested positive for COVID-19 and one of the two passed away this morning.

The deceased resident had underlying health conditions. The third resident’s test was negative. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of our deceased resident. Both residents are isolated and symptoms continue to be monitored by team members to ensure COVID-19 patients receive the best possible care while all necessary precautions are taken to ensure the well-being of our team members and other residents.

We have notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. We are taking every step as recommended by authorities and we want to make residents, their families, our dedicated staff, and our community aware of this situation and reassure everyone that we are mitigating the situation.