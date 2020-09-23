Breaking: State House fails in bid to override Gov. Wolf's veto of HB 2787

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives failed to get the required 2/3 majority in a vote to override Governor Tom Wolf's veto of HB 2787, FOX43's Harri Leigh is reporting.
The bill passed through both chambers of the General Assembly by more than a 2/3 majority when it went to Wolf's desk.
The bill would have mandated that school fall activities be under the sole jurisdiction of local school districts, something the governor called "superfluous."
FOX43 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.
Democratic Leader Frank Dermody issued this statement:
“Despite an effort by House Republicans to dismantle an important health protection measure related to school sports, the House voted today to sustain Gov. Wolf’s veto of the bill.
“It’s regrettable that the majority party spent so much time and effort on this misdirected effort when many more serious matters demand attention, including providing hazard pay and PPE for frontline workers, time-sensitive election reforms, help for small businesses and ensuring the continuation of health insurance coverage. House Democrats have sought movement on these urgent issues for months while Republicans flailed about in a pointless political skirmish with the governor."