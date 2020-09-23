Breaking: State House fails in bid to override Gov. Wolf's veto of HB 2787

The bill would have mandated that the size of crowds at school fall activities be under the sole jurisdiction of local school districts.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives failed to get the required 2/3 majority in a vote to override Governor Tom Wolf's veto of HB 2787, FOX43's Harri Leigh is reporting.

The bill passed through both chambers of the General Assembly by more than a 2/3 majority when it went to Wolf's desk.

The bill would have mandated that school fall activities be under the sole jurisdiction of local school districts, something the governor called "superfluous."

#BREAKING PA House of Representatives fails to override Gov. Tom Wolf's veto of HB 2787, meaning current gathering limits remain in place at school sports events — Harri Leigh (@Harri_Leigh) September 23, 2020

25 State Reps who initially voted in favor of HB2787, flipped their vote today to 'no' to override the governor's veto of the bill. https://t.co/UiHzJgZDDK — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) September 23, 2020

Those State Reps are: A. Davis, T. Davis, Deasy, Dermody, Driscoll, Evans, Freeman, Galloway, Goodman, Harkins, Kim, McNeil, Merski, D. Miller, Neilson, Pashinski, Ravenstahl, Samuelson, Schlossberg, Schweyer, Shusterman, Ullman, Williams, Zabel. https://t.co/xTTGean25c — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) September 23, 2020

Democratic Leader Frank Dermody issued this statement:

“Despite an effort by House Republicans to dismantle an important health protection measure related to school sports, the House voted today to sustain Gov. Wolf’s veto of the bill.