2 Central PA restaurants closed for violating state COVID-19 mitigation orders

Bourbon Mill of New Oxford, Adams County and Sonnewald Natural Foods of Spring Grove, York County were closed for non-compliance, the Dept. of Agriculture said.

Two Central Pennsylvania restaurants were closed last week by Department of Agriculture Bureau of Food Safety inspectors for refusing to address violations of the state's COVID-19 mitigation and safety measures, the department announced Wednesday.

Bourbon Mill, on the 4700 block of York Road in New Oxford, Adams County, and Sonnewald Natural Foods, on the 4700 block of Lehman Road in Spring Grove, York County, were closed during COVID-19 enforcement actions from March 1-7, the department said.

The Bureau of Food Safety performed a total of 762 inspections statewide last week, 47 of which were complaint-driven, the department said. Of the complaint-driven inspections, 31 were regarding COVID-19 mitigation measures, according to the department.

The department said it received 422 food facility COVID-19 related complaints, 33 of which were referred to local and county health jurisdictions.

The two restaurants that were closed were found to be in violation of the state's COVID-19 mitigation and enforcement orders that have been in effect since November 2020.

Those measures state that:

Self-certified restaurants may open at 50 percent capacity for indoor dining. Restaurants that have not self-certified are at 25 percent capacity for indoor dining,

On-premises alcohol consumption prohibited unless part of a meal; cocktails-to-go and carryout beverages are allowed, and

Serving alcohol for on-site consumption must end at 11:00 PM., and all alcoholic beverages must be removed from patrons by midnight.

The Bureau of Food Safety said it "works to educate and correct issues on-site before taking official action."

Restaurants found to be operating in violation of COVID-19 mitigation orders are closed if they are unwilling to comply while an inspector is present, the department said.

If the restaurant continues to operate in any manner following a closure order, it will be referred to the Department of Health for further legal action, including an action in Commonwealth Court to enjoin the continued operation of the restaurant in violation of the order, according to the department.