Boston Marathon canceled for first time in 124-year history

The 124th Boston Marathon has officially been canceled, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The race had originally been postponed from April until Sept. 14, but organizers announced Thursday that the 2020 edition has been scrapped completely.
Everyone who originally registered for the 2020 race will be offered a refund and can instead participate in a virtual Boston Marathon.
The race, which is the world's oldest annual marathon, had been held every year since 1897.
The virtual event would require participants complete a 26.2 mile distance run within 6 hours & provide proof of timing.