Boston Marathon canceled for first time in 124-year history

The Boston Marathon had originally been postponed from April till September. But organizers have now canceled the race for the first time in its 124-year history.

Everyone who originally registered for the 2020 race will be offered a refund and can instead participate in a virtual Boston Marathon.

The race, which is the world's oldest annual marathon, had been held every year since 1897.