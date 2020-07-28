Boscov's department stores will close on Thanksgiving, CEO says

The department store chain said the decision eliminates a congested shopping day in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak and lets workers to spend time with family

Boscov's announced Tuesday that it will join other retailers across the nation in closing for Thanksgiving this year, citing its focus on the health and safety of its employees and customers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision eliminates a highly congested shopping day while also giving workers and customers time to be with family, the department store chain said in its announcement.

“COVID-19 has required enormous efforts from our associates and they’ve more than earned this time off,” said CEO Jim Boscov. “More than ever, this year has reinforced the importance of family and this decision allows our customers, coworkers and communities to enjoy an uninterrupted Thanksgiving meal.”

The company said it views this move toward closing on Thanksgiving as "long overdue," and hopes all other retailers join the movement to give the holiday back to families.

Boscov’s will announce revised holiday shopping hours and special holiday offers at a later date.

Based in Reading, Boscov’s operates 48 stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Ohio. It is the nation’s largest family-owned department store chain. The company is in its 106th year.