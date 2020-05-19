Boscov's announces locations in Camp Hill, York will re-open Saturday

There will be now shopping and safety procedures in place, as well as reduced hours, the department store chain said

Boscov's announced its locations in Camp Hill and York will re-open Saturday at 11 a.m.

There will be new shopping and safety procedures in place to mitigate against the potential spread of COVID-19 among shoppers and staff, the department store chain said.

"As the authorities allow retail stores to reopen, we’re excited to welcome back our loyal customers and grateful for the opportunity to bring many of our furloughed coworkers back to work," the company said on its website. "But it has to be done safely."

Here are the new procedures for Boscov's stores that are re-opening:

New Shopping Policies

All customers and employees must wear a face covering within the store. Individuals who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition may enter the store without providing medical documentation.

Customers and employees must follow social distancing guidelines as outlined by the CDC and remain at least six feet away from other individuals.

Customers will be asked to follow entrance and exit patterns while shopping in the stores. Each store will have at least one designated entrance and all other doors will be used as exit only.

Boscovs will closely monitor store traffic to stay well below the governor's capacity guidelines.

During this period, all returns must be taken to the courtesy desk.

New Safety Procedures

Prior to reopening, all stores have undergone a deep cleaning in all areas.

Boscov's has established an intensified cleaning program focusing on areas such as bathrooms, handrails, door handles, shopping carts and other frequently touched surfaces.

Individual cash register stations will be available within the store to enhance social distancing. Plexiglass screens have been installed at each register.

Special hygiene protocols have been put in place in the cosmetics departments.

All dressing rooms are temporarily closed.

New Hours of Operation

Boscov’s has reduced its store shopping hours and provided dedicated hours to more vulnerable customers.

Stores will be open Monday-Saturday 11 am to 7 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 6 pm.