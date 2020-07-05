Bill proposed to reopen flower shops, part of a larger plan to get more businesses back to work

Republican State Rep. Torren Ecker (R-Adams/Cumberland) plans to introduce legislation that would immediately reopen florists in Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republican State Rep. Torren Ecker (R-Adams/Cumberland) plans to introduce legislation that would immediately reopen florists in Pennsylvania.

Floral shops, especially small floral businesses, have been hurt by event cancellations during the pandemic.

“We’re not going to have a lot of graduation ceremonies, proms are either delayed or cancelled,” Ecker said.

“There`s no events. Even funeral work is practical nil because they don`t have funerals anymore,” said Judy Ohrel, owner of Flowers by Us in Columbia. “I haven’t done a wedding since this COVID thing started. Had one that cancelled.”

Florists can currently offer curbside pickup and delivery, but Ohrel said she is still losing business because customers can’t come into her shop.

“Three people today were banging on my front window and I told them they couldn't come in, but I could hand them something out the door,” Ohrel said. “They turned around and left.”

Ohrel feels she and other florists can follow customer social distancing guidelines just as well as other retailers allowed to sell flowers to in-shop customers, like grocery stores.

“It's just not fair to somebody like me whose sole income depends on it,” Ohrel said.

The proposed legislation is part of a larger strategy, Ecker said. After Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill on April 20 that would have allowed more businesses to reopen, some lawmakers—nearly all Republican—are now targeting specific industries, one at a time.

The goal of this legislation isn’t necessary to pass and be signed into law, Ecker said.

“Not every bill that gets introduced needs to be signed into law to have an impact,” Ecker said.

For example, on April 9, a bill was introduced to reopen car dealerships. Though it passed in the State House of Representatives, it was never signed into law. Even so, on April 20 Gov. Wolf signed an order lifting some restrictions on car selling.