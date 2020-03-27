Beware of COVID-19 scams touting at-home test kits and home treatment kits

Coronavirus scams are on the rise. Here’s what you need to know and how to protect yourself.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Scammers are using the novel coronavirus pandemic to defraud consumers by touting self/at-home test kits and home treatment kits for COVID-19.

On March 12, at the Los Angeles International Airport, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, intercepted a package containing counterfeit COVID-19 test kits that arrived from the United Kingdom, according to a CBP news release.

Investigators discovered six plastic bags containing various vials. An examination of the shipment, led to finding vials filled with a white liquid and labeled “Corona Virus 2019nconv (COVID-19)” and “Virus1 Test Kit," according to CBP.

The shipment was turned over to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for analysis.

Americans should be aware of bogus home testing kits for sale either online or in informal direct to consumer settings.