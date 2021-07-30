Barbershop owners grow worrisome as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Owners hope they will not have to relive another lockdown.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted business owners across all industries; from restaurants and bars to beauty salons and barbershops.

The recent rise in cases and the spread of COVID-19 variants have made a great impact on those working closely with clientele.

"People need to be groomed, they like to do what they do and that looks presentable, and I want to be a part of that," said Michael Payne owner of Gifted Hands Barber Studio.

Payne says he does not want to see or have to forgo another COVID-19 shutdown.

He's been down the road before and has felt the impact specifically in his pockets.

"I went from having probably 9% to now 4," he said, "To get back on my feet again, it's going to take the whole community."

Luckily, Payne says he has built a good relationship with his landlords.

"Because I've been with them for so long, and doing it right, they're working with me but for how long?" Payne said, "they have to pay their bills too."

He adds his worry is not just about him.

"My thing is the customers, are they willing to come back out in this mess?".

Christopher Ellis of Harrisburg has been going to Payne's barber studio for more than a year.

"They always cut my hair just the way I want it and that is a God-sent," said Ellis.

Ellis stresses that he knows firsthand what it is like to lose a barber or esthetician to a world crisis and enjoys the comfort he has now.

"It's nice to have somebody-they're right down the street from me, you can just go and get your haircut," Ellis said.

Payne hopes everyone can do their part to mitigate the spread of the virus and his patrons hope the same.