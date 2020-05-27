Bailey Coach to disinfect vehicles in support of COVID-19 Response Fund

"Bailey Coach has been a longtime community partner with United Way, and we’re grateful to have them as champions of the COVID-19 Response Fund..."

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Bailey Coach and United Way of York County are pleased to partner together to offer a unique service to our community and support the York County COVID-19 Response Fund at the same time.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bailey Coach, based in Spring Grove, has dedicated one of its specialized electrostatic sprayers to disinfect personal vehicles, with a cash-only suggested $10 donation going to support the York County COVID-19 Response Fund. The service will be offered Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning Wednesday, May 27, with the United Way vehicle! No appointment is necessary. Bailey Coach has already disinfected more than 600 first responder vehicles using this system since April 7, at no cost to these public servants on the front lines.

United Way of York County, in partnership with York County Community Foundation (YCCF) and other philanthropic partners, established the York County COVID-19 Response Fund to meet the immediate and increased needs in our community caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 100% of donations to the Fund support nonprofits serving York County with the greatest capacity to provide food and shelter to our most vulnerable neighbors.

To date, York County has raised over $1,021,000 for the Fund, and United Way and YCCF have awarded over $242,000 in grants to ten York County nonprofits. To learn more about the Fund, grant recipients, and how to donate online, visit https://www.unitedway-york.org/covid-19.

“Bailey Coach has been a longtime community partner with United Way, and we’re grateful to have them as champions of the COVID-19 Response Fund, which is providing critical support to nonprofits meeting the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors in this pandemic,” said Anne Druck, President, United Way of York County. “True to their nature, their team has found a creative way to support our community in this time of need, and we hope people will take advantage of the opportunity!”

WHAT: Bailey Coach will disinfect your personal vehicle in exchange for a $10 donation to the York County COVID-19 Response Fund. Cash only; no appointment necessary. Masks must be worn by all persons inside the Bailey Coach garage, and disinfection takes 2-5 minutes depending on vehicle size.

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, beginning Wednesday, May 27

WHERE: Bailey Coach, 1708 PA-116, Spring Grove, PA 17362

FOR MORE: Learn more about the Fund and its impact at https://www.unitedway-york.org/covid-19