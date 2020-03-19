Authors and Actors reading children’s books on social media to support families during novel coronavirus outbreak

Several authors and celebs have announced they would livestream themselves reading children’s books to families practicing social distancing.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Authors and actors alike are reading to kids on Social Media during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

With kids at home and parents looking for educational activities, check out some of the celebrities and authors sharing story time here:

Actresses Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams have partnered together and launched Save With Stories to raise money for Save the Children and No Kid Hungry.

Josh Gad, who plays Olaf in Disney's Frozen franchise, is also lending a hand. Since March 13, he has been reading a story on Twitter every night at 7 p.m.

Authors reading:

Mac Barnett reads a different book each day at 3 p.m. on his Instagram account.

Mo Williams provides daily lunch doodles from 1-1:20 p.m. through March 27.

Operation Storytime is organized by Romper, allowing authors to record themselves reading:

Shawn Harris reads "Everyone's Awake"

Juno Valentine reads "Juno Valentine and the Magical Shoes"

Steven Weinberg reads "AstroNuts"

Molly Idle reads "Pearl"