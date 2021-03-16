As Pennsylvania loosens more COVID-19 restrictions, when will more people be eligible for the vaccine?

Pennsylvania is still in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout and plans for when Phase 1B will begin have not been announced. Restaurant workers lie in Phase 1C.

As Pennsylvania eases COVID-19 restrictions at many businesses including restaurants, the vaccination rollout statewide remains on Phase 1a with no announcement on when Phase 1b will begin. Restaurant workers fall into Phase 1C of the CDC guidelines.

"Before we move into 1b we're going to make sure that all folks in 1a are vaccinated or at least scheduled for their vaccination," said Lindsey Mauldin of the PA Dept. of Health.

Governor Tom Wolf announced loosened restrictions effective April 4 that will allow bar service to resume, expand restaurant capacity, and remove the curfew and food requirement for alcoholic drinks. Capacity for other businesses also will be increased in places like personal services facilities, gyms and entertainment facilities.

As more crowds are expected with the loosened restrictions, the PA Dept. of Health was asked Monday how it plans to handle workers, such as food service workers, who must work inside these facilities but are not eligible for the vaccine until Phase 1c.

Mauldin noted the state is following vaccination rollout guidelines from the CDC. She also said the PA Department of Health has issued an order to work to get everyone in Phase 1a scheduled for a shot by March 31st.

"We're working with providers to make sure that we can get folks scheduled for those appointments. Some of those appointments might go past March," she said.

She said talks about opening up Phase 1b will continue at that point, adding "I suspect we're going to move through 1b and 1c a lot faster than we saw with 1a."