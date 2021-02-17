As pandemic leaves many jobless & others seeking the COVID-19 vaccine, there's a new chance to sign up for health insurance in Pennsylvania

People have until May 15th to sign up

Not having health insurance during a global pandemic can be risky business. Now there is an expanded opportunity to sign up in Pennsylvania to assist anyone who has lost their job or who has been uninsured.

The state-based health insurance marketplace Pennie is opening a new enrollment period that will extend through May 15th for anyone adversely impacted by the pandemic. Anyone who signs up will have their coverage begin at the first of the following month, so state leaders urge everyone who needs insurance to sign up as quickly as possible.

State leaders said they were hit by a flood of requests for health insurance following an Executive Order by President Joe Biden.

Leaders noted all commercial, comprehensive health insurance plans in the Commonwealth, including plans purchased through Pennie, cover:

- The COVID-19 test if patients are experiencing symptoms or has had an indication of exposure; treatment for the symptoms that develop due to COVID-19

- The cost of the COVID-19 vaccine

- Other routine check-ups, vaccinations, and preventative treatments

“The economic and public health implications of the pandemic have only strengthened the argument that accessible and affordable health insurance is a necessity. As COVID-19 has universally impacted Pennsylvanians, we felt it was an imperative to re-open Pennie, allowing the uninsured and the underinsured to get coverage and access financial assistance to help pay for it. To act now, go to pennie.com to explore options and enroll as soon as possible,” said Pennie’s Executive Director Zachary W. Sherman.

The enrollment plan also applies to Pennie's existing customers, although they are not obligated to change their plans. Pennie leaders said if current customers are satisfied with their current 2021 coverage, no action is necessary.

“Pennie was created to ensure that all Pennsylvanians have access to affordable and comprehensive health coverage while consistently striving to reduce the uninsured rate. Pennie is also here to protect those who need health coverage in Pennsylvania and is proud to provide this opportunity for the uninsured during this global health and economic crisis felt so strongly throughout our Pennsylvania communities,” noted Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman. “I hope any Pennsylvanian without health insurance will seek coverage to protect themselves and their families from the potential financial crisis that COVID-19 can create.”