As ER visits drop, doctors worry patients are delaying care out of fear of coronavirus-strained hospitals

Doctors worry patients are ignoring the signs of life-threatening conditions out of fear they may contract coronavirus at the hospital.

YORK, Pa. — Across the country, emergency room visits have sharply declined. WellSpan Health officials said there has been a 50 percent drop in the number of patients visiting their six emergency departments since late March.

“We’ve seen a decrease in people coming in with strokes and heart attacks and we don’t believe it’s because there’s a decrease in the incidents of it. It’s more of a concern with coming to get care.” said Dr. James Harvey, an interventional cardiologist with WellSpan Health.

Dr. Harvey is the director of WellSpan Health’s Structural Heart Program. He says some patients have ignored their symptoms and delayed life-saving treatment out of fear they may contract the coronavirus in the hospital.

“I treated an individual who had chest pain, consistent chest pain, for over three days. Normally, you’d come in immediately. This person was aware of their symptoms, but they were concerned about being exposed to COVID-19,” explained Dr. Harvey.

Meanwhile, data from large health systems nationwide reveals some patients in their 30s and 40s, who tested positive for COVID-19, are having strokes at a higher rate. It is the latest twist in our understanding of the virus’ impact.

“I can tell you we have found that this particular virus has a propensity to cause us to have abnormal clotting. We call it a hypercoagulable state,” said Dr. Harvey. “That we haven’t seen, at least that I haven’t seen and a lot of other doctors haven’t seen, with other viruses.”

Doctors are urging patients not to hold off on medical care out of fear, especially when you feel the early warning signs of a serious medical condition.

Emergency departments have implemented changes during the coronavirus pandemic that people may not anticipate. At WellSpan Health, all patients are screened immediately when they visit the ER. Patients will see a lot of healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment.

The emergency department also has a no-visitor policy.

“One thing you can anticipate is that somebody who is driving you there probably won’t be able to come in with you, at least in most of the instances that I’ve seen,” explained Dr. Harvey. “We’re trying to keep people who need care in and keep people who don’t need care out to mitigate the spread.”

FAST is a simple way to remember the early warning signs of a stroke:

Face drooping

Arm weakness

Speech difficulty or disorientation

Time to call 911

These symptoms could signal a heart attack:

-Chest pain or pressure

-Sweating

-Shortness of breath

-Nausea or vomiting

-Pain, pressure or a strange feeling in the back, neck, jaw, upper belly or in one or both shoulders or arms

-Lightheadedness or sudden weakness