LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Animal shelters and rescues across Pennsylvania have suspended spay and neuter services. This is in response to active COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster suspended vaccine clinics, spay and neuter services, and adoptions to free up critical supplies like oxygen and personal protective equipment (PPE) for human healthcare workers. Foster care is needed now more than ever.

“We are doing foster to adopt situations,” said Linsday High of the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster. “They technically are still in our care. They are still in our care system. Any medications that they may need, any care that they may need, food, toys, all of that good stuff, still comes from the shelter.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, there is one question many dog lovers need to know: is it safe to pet someone else’s dog?

“Pets cannot contract COVID-19," affirmed High. "It is not something they can pass on to you or you pass it to them. However, we do recommend that, because an animal is usually not six feet away from its person, that folks just take a step back and admire from afar."

If you cannot keep your distance, try foster care.

High said, “To help them transition from the shelter into foster care, then hopefully be foster fails and adopt!”