Anheuser-Busch Emergency canned water donated to COVID-19 testing site

Brewery Products and Anheuser-Busch team up for crisis relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

YORK, Pa. — On Thursday, Brewery Products donated a pallet of Anheuser-Busch emergency canned water to the COVID-19 testing site at the York Fairgrounds in West Manchester Township.

According to the Anheuser-Busch website, the company has a longstanding tradition of providing support for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross, dating back to 1906.