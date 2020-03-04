x
Anheuser-Busch Emergency canned water donated to COVID-19 testing site

Brewery Products and Anheuser-Busch team up for crisis relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
YORK, Pa. — On Thursday, Brewery Products donated a pallet of Anheuser-Busch emergency canned water to the COVID-19 testing site at the York Fairgrounds in West Manchester Township.

According to the Anheuser-Busch website, the company has a longstanding tradition of providing support for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross, dating back to 1906.

Since the inception of their emergency drinking water program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have provided more than 80 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters nationwide.