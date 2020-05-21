Amtrak will restore Keystone and Pennsylvanian Service on June 1

All trains will be reservation only to allow for social distancing, and other COVID-19 safety modifications will be in place, Amtrak said

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amtrak announced Thursday it is fully restoring Pennsylvanian Service (New York-Philadelphia-Pittsburgh), and Keystone Service (New York-Philadelphia-Harrisburg) will begin operating on a modified schedule in response to an anticipated increase in demand now that many Pennsylania counties are moving to the "yellow" phase of COVID-19 mitigation.

The services will be restored June 1, Amtrak said.

Modified Keystone Service will include nine round trips on weekdays and six round trips on weekends, temporarily operating between Harrisburg and Philadelphia only, Amtrak said. There will be no service between New York and Philadelphia for now.

Pennsylvanian Service will include one daily round-trip between New York, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh, according to Amtrak.

All trains will be reserved to allow for social distancing, the transportation company said.

Amtrak said it is also restoring Acela service on the Northeast Corridor on a modified schedule, beginning June 1. Modified service will include three weekday Acela round-trips.

Northeast Regional frequencies will also be increased from eight to 10 daily roundtrips, Amtrak said.

Amtrak will continue to take extra steps to disinfect stations and trains, the company said.

Additional measures include the following:

Limiting bookings: To help maintain CDC recommendations for physical distancing onboard trains, Amtrak has temporarily reduced Coach, Business, and Acela First Class sales to 50% capacity on reserved services.

Signage has been displayed at several of our busiest stations to indicate safe distances in high customer traffic areas such as waiting rooms, in front ticket offices, at the base/top of escalators, lounge entrances, etc. In addition, clear protective barriers have been retrofitted at stations where there are no current glass barriers. Upon arrival: When the train is approaching a destination, conductors will make announcements regarding where and when customers can disembark to minimize crowding at the door.

While some services were temporarily reduced or suspended, Amtrak said it has and will continue to operate as an essential service as the nation recovers. In addition to Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service trains, other trains in the Amtrak network will be restored to service by monitoring demand, working with state partners and continuing to prioritize customer and employee safety.