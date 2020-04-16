Amtrak and SEPTA join #SoundTheHorn campaign to honor all essential workers

Coalition of transportation agencies join in solidarity to honor heroic workers across the region by sounding their horns at 3 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA — Amtrak and SEPTA are joining other regional transportation operators across the country to participate in #SoundTheHorn - a coordinated effort to simultaneously sound their vehicle horns at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 16, to honor heroic transportation and other essential workers across the United States.

As a tribute to the essential workers on the front lines of this public health crisis, including transportation workers, SEPTA trains, buses and trolleys running in service across the Greater Philadelphia area, as well as Amtrak trains across the nation, will sound their horns in solidarity with partner agencies. Heroic transportation workers continue to provide critical service for heroic healthcare workers, first responders, childcare workers, grocery store employees and other heroes who are performing critically essential work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every hero deserves to be recognized and thanked for their courage, selflessness and the help they are providing to this country during this time,” said Amtrak Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating and Commercial Officer Stephen Gardner. “We are proud to participate with our partners and ‘sound our horns’ by honoring and thanking all of the heroes across the nation who continue their essential and heroic service.”

“Our frontline employees are performing heroic feats every single day that they report to work,” said SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “Transportation workers make it possible for people in our city and region to continue to have access to life-sustaining services during this unprecedented public health crisis. We urge our riders and everyone throughout the SEPTA service region to take a moment to honor them when our buses, trolleys and trains 'sound the horn’ to recognize their tremendous efforts.”

Anyone who sees or hears trains, buses or trolleys sounding their horns at 3 p.m. on Thursday is encouraged to use the #SoundTheHorn hashtag to post audio and video and tag Amtrak or SEPTA on the social media platform of their choice.