Amish put faith in God's will and herd immunity over vaccine

Experts say the Amish community's mistrust of the government and wariness about preventive medicine are fueling the low rates.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive is falling far behind in the deeply religious and conservative Amish communities across the U.S.

The Amish don’t have any religious beliefs that forbid them from getting vaccines. But experts say their mistrust of the government and wariness about preventive medicine are fueling the low rates.

Another factor they say is the widespread skepticism in the rural places where the Amish live.

Public health officials are trying to combat that.