American Lung Association urges public to stand up for clean air

New initiative aims to educate the public about simple ways they can make a difference in the air we breathe every day, but especially during COVID-19.

YORK, Pa. — Nearly half of all Americans are living in polluted air and new evidence suggests even small exposures to particle pollution over a long period of time can make a person more likely to get seriously ill from COVID-19. Many things contribute to climate pollution, from power plants to oil and gas operations to cars and trucks.

That's why The American Lung Association has launched a new initiative called "Stand up for Clean air initiative" that they hope will make a difference.

"We recognize that the COVID-19 problem is something that people are at greater risk from the more air pollution they breathe," said Kevin Stewart with the American Lung Association.

Stewart says the goal of the initiative encourages the public to become part of the solution to pollution. He says it's something that's never been more critical, thanks to COVID-19, which is known to attack a person's lungs. "So want people to take steps to control air pollution in their daily lives in addition to all the things we need to do at a national level," Stewart said.

So what can you do to help? Stewart says it's actually pretty simple. "Make sure if you're using your vehicle it's tuned up properly, make sure you're turning off lights when you're not in a room, use power sparingly, adjust the thermostat so you're not wasting energy. We also want people to contact their elected officials to make sure that they're aware that air pollution is a concern for them and that they want proper steps to be taken to make sure air quality is maintained," he said.

The initiative encourages everyone to go online at lung.org/air and sign a pledge to take action. Stewart says individual actions can add up to make a big, collective difference.