Almost 200 positive COVID-19 cases at York County Prison

According to a press release there are currently 60 outstanding COVID tests in the prison.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County Prison said in a press release that as of today, September 5, they have 190 COVID-19 positive cases.

According to the Office of the Commissioners, more than 1,400 COVID-19 tests have been performed at the prison since April and stated that 'appropriate and aggressive testing is ongoing.'

Officials say there are currently 173 inmates/detainees in isolation in the COVID positive unit of the prison and that the majority of these inmates presented as asymptomatic and are not in need of additional medical intervention.

Two inmates did require hospitalization, one has recovered and the other is still hospitalized, according to the release.

There are currently 60 outstanding tests.

Mark Walters, director of the county public relations office said in the release, "As stated yesterday the increase in positive results experienced earlier this week, is not unexpected considering the congregate living situation present in the Prison facility and with the increase in the communicative spread that we are seeing in the public."

Officials say they will continue their isolation, quarantine, and serial testing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID and keep the majority of the prison population safe.

"We will continue to work with our health care provider and implement the recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control to the extent feasible to continue our prevention efforts and to ensure those who are ill, receive necessary medical care."