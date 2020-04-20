All State Police youth camps set for spring and summer are cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police announced Monday that all of its upcoming youth camps, originally scheduled to be held throughout the spring and summer, have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Camp Cadet, the Commissioner’s Honor Camp, and Sunny Day Camp have deep roots in our department and are a source of pride for the personnel whose hard work and dedication make them possible every year,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “This decision was made with the health and safety of all attendees, staff, and community partners in mind. We look forward to resuming the programs in 2021.”