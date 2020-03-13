All public events in state parks and forests to be cancelled for remainder of March & April amid COVID-19 pandemic

Effective Friday, March 13, all public programs, events and trainings in state parks and forests will be canceled for the remainder of March, and the month of April.

Amid concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced that effective Friday, March 13, all public programs, events and trainings in state parks and forests will be canceled for the remainder of March, and the month of April. With the exception of three state parks in Montgomery County, DCNR facilities throughout the state will remain open, pending any changes in COVID-19 spread.

“As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread, we want to assure our visitors that their health and safety is a primary concern,” Dunn said. “We are taking extra precaution by canceling group activities in an effort to minimize the risk of exposure and spread of COVID-19, while still allowing visitors access to the recreation and beautiful outdoor places, including fishing during the upcoming trout season, that can help their physical and mental health.”

This cancellation of events applies to all public educational programs, special events such as races and festivals, and teacher and other trainings. This includes programming by Friends groups and the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.

Overnight accommodations such as tent camping, cabins, and camping cottages will remain open.

Evansburg, Fort Washington, and Norristown Farm Park in Montgomery County are currently closed to visitors for 14 days to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

With the exception of the closed state parks in Montgomery County, fishing will continue to be allowed at Pennsylvania state parks and forests. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will continue to stock trout, and fishing on mentored youth days and opening days will be permitted. For the latest on trout stocking, visit the PFBC website.

Pennsylvania has 121 state parks, and 20 state forest districts.

In consultation with the Governor’s Office and Pennsylvania Department of Health, DCNR will continue to evaluate visitor health and safety as the COVID-19 situation evolves, and will post updates on facilities on the DCNR website, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

For the most up-to-date information on the coronavirus, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.