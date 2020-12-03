All public events at Harrisburg Capitol Complex canceled until further notice

The PA Department of General Services said the new measure is effective Friday. It is in response to COVID-19.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of General Services announced Thursday that all public events in the State Capitol Complex and Governor's Residence are canceled until further notice.

The measures, effective Friday, are in response to COVID-19, the state said in a press release.

All operations of the Governor’s Office and General Assembly will continue, but access to the Capitol Complex will be limited to employees and people with badge keycard credentials, the release said.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of the public,” DGS Secretary Curt Topper said. “This protective measure to limit social distances is being made in consultation with the Department of Health and is in keeping with the CDC’s guidelines.

"The Department of General Services appreciates the partnership with the General Assembly as we take this necessary step regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

The cancelation of events applies to all interior and exterior venues in the Capitol Complex and will affect public gatherings such as rallies, school or group tours, choir performances and receptions.