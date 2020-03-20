All Cumberland county government facilities closed

This comes days after Cumberland County Commissioners signs a Declaration of Disaster Emergency

All Cumberland County government facilities and the courthouse will be closed to the public until further notice.

“With the number of COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County, we made this decision for the health and safety of our county employees and residents,” said Commissioner Gary Eichelberger.

All persons should refrain from going to the Cumberland county courthouse and and all county owned buildings for any reason.

Exceptions for this are court related mater or proceedings specifically indicated by President Judge of Cumberland County.