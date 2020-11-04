ALDI updates safety policies during pandemic

They will be allowing any medical professionals, with identification, immediate access to the front of any lines that may form outside the stores.

As we navigate this constantly changing environment, the health and safety of our employees and our customers continue to be our top priority.

The entire ALDI team is working around the clock to keep our stores clean and stocked. We are installing protective barriers at checkout and making gloves and masks available to associates who would like them. We have added social distancing signage across all stores and increased the frequency of cart cleaning.

As part of our continued efforts to ensure the well-being of our employees and customers, we are introducing additional safety measures in our stores.

New Store Occupancy Limits: Effective Thursday, April 9th, we will limit the number of people inside our stores to approximately five customers per 1,000 square feet.

To be certain these limits are followed, we will have team members stationed outside each store cleaning carts and keeping track of customers as they enter and exit.

We will admit shoppers into the store one at a time. We may enforce a brief delay between customers to allow for adequate space between customers as they enter.

We will be allowing any medical professionals, with identification, immediate access to the front of any lines that may form outside our stores.

If a line forms outside our store, we kindly ask our customers to stand at least six feet away from the person in front of them and maintain that safe distance throughout their entire shopping experience. Our team members will help remind shoppers of this as well.

We kindly ask customers to limit their shopping to one person per family. We recognize that may not be possible in certain circumstances and will make exceptions for any customer who needs to shop with children or assist a vulnerable shopper.

Temporary One-Way Aisles: Inside the store, we will be rolling out one-way aisles to better manage the flow of traffic and help our customers maintain social distance from each other and our team members. In-store signage will direct shoppers through the store.

Temperature Checks: Over the course of this week, we will begin taking the temperatures of our store and warehouse employees. In addition, we will have them answer a few basic health screening questions before reporting to work. Any employee with a fever of 100.0 or higher will be sent home. Employees must be free of all symptoms for at least 72 hours before returning to work.

Customers can find additional information about the safety and hygiene measures we’ve put in place in recent weeks on our website.

We want to thank our customers for their continued support while we work together to keep everyone safe.