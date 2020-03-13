Airports prepare for coronavirus disruption

Airlines have already cancelled thousands of international flights across the world. Many U.S. airports are preparing for disruption in domestic flights.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Even before Pres. Donald Trump announced a month-long travel ban from 26 European countries, airlines had already cancelled thousands of international flights across the world. Many U.S. airports are now preparing for disruption in domestic flights.

COVID-19 hasn’t made much of an impact yet at Harrisburg International Airport, where just one flight has been cancelled.

“We expect, however, that there may be more in the coming weeks,” said Tim Edwards, executive director of the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority.

Some people are opting to forgo travel because of coronavirus concerns, while others continue on their trips, but are mindful of practicing good hygiene.

“You can`t help but think about it with all the media coverage, just some precautions,” said Bruce Money, a passenger flying to Dallas. “If somebody else seems to be sick around you, avoid them or give them some space, that sort of thing.”

Some airports are quieter than usual, according to Kirin Rienbolt, a passenger arriving from Kansas City.

“A little less than you usually see, but a lot of elderly people. I was surprised they were still traveling. They`re not too concerned, I don`t think,” Rienbolt said.

A possibly larger reason for cancellations is not fear of coronavirus itself, but rather fewer events that require air travel, as festivals, conferences and entire sports seasons have been abruptly cancelled.

“Seems to me like a lot of jobs and a lot of money is getting lost, a lot of overreacting,” said Brian Elardo, a passenger flying to Kansas City.

Harrisburg International Airport is doing some extra cleaning, as well as proving hand sanitizer and wipes to passengers. Many airlines are also sanitizing their planes.

“For here it`s business as usual,” Edwards said. “We`re taking precautions and being proactive.”