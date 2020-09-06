Airbnb reservations are on the rise in parts of PA as states begin to reopen

In what some hope is a return of the travel industry, vacation rental website Airbnb is reporting an increase in vacation bookings over the past few weeks.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A combination of states reopening and summer weather means people are marking vacation reservations again.

Airbnb says bookings on its site are rebounding, which could be a good sign for the travel industry.

Over the last 30 days, the website says reservations for the summer are up more than 18%.

The bookings still don't match the numbers from this time last year.

However, Airbnb says this is the 5th week in a row that reservations numbers are up.

You can see the biggest rebounds in states that started reopening a few weeks ago - like Georgia, Arizona, and Texas.

Locally, things are slowly getting back to normal.

July is usually a big month for Gettysburg’s tourism industry with civil war reenactment events.

Those July events are postponed because of COVID-19 concerns until later in the summer.

All The Rooms Analytics looks at Airbnb bookings.

As of April, bookings in the Gettysburg area were down 16%.

Adams county moves into the green phase of reopening on Friday, June 12th.

In Lancaster County though, bookings are up from this time last year, even though that county just moved into the yellow phase on June 5th, which still has restrictions.

Airbnb is also tracking some new trends as people start to book vacations.

It’s seeing an increase in people wanting to book full homes and not just rooms.