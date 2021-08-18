Air travel slows as Delta variant spreads

The Transportation Security Administration extended the mask mandate on planes, trains, and buses through Jan. 18, 2022.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new report shows air travel may be slowing down as the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread across the United States, according to FOX Business. The JPMorgan Chase research shows airline ticket sales have slowed since July.

Flight ticket sales are down as much as 20% from just a couple weeks prior. On top of that, earlier this month the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported the biggest drop off of passengers since April, screening 1.7 million people nationwide.

As airlines face their own struggles of having enough employees or canceling flights, passengers too are canceling flights. Southwest Airlines has reported seeing an uptick in cancellations; it's attributed to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The airline expects cancellations to continue through at least September.

As more people become hesitant to fly, average air travel prices are currently down about $75 from the end of June. On top of all of this, mask wearing on planes will continue. The TSA has extended its mask mandate for commercial flights, buses, and trains through Jan. 18, 2022. It was expected to expire in a few weeks on Sept. 13.