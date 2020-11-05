Adams, Mifflin County elected officials request move to 'yellow' designation from Wolf administration

Officials from both counties argue their COVID-19 case numbers fall within the state's parameters for transition into the "Yellow" phase of statewide re-opening

Elected officials from Adams and Mifflin counties have joined other Central Pennsylvania officials in formally requesting that Gov. Tom Wolf move them from the red to yellow designation of COVID-19 re-opening.

In a letter signed by Sen. Doug Mastriano, Reps. Dan Moul and Torren Ecker and County Commissioners Randy Phiel and Jim Martin (all Republicans; commissioner Marty Qually did not sign), the officials ask Wolf to grant "the immediate transition of Adams County from a 'red' designation during the COVID-19 pandemic to a 'yellow' designation."

The officials claim Adams County falls within the metrics sought by the Wolf administration to make such a transition.

Their full letter appears below:

Dear Governor Wolf:

As elected officials serving the people of Adams County, we write to formally request the immediate transition of Adams County from a “red” designation during the COVID-19 Pandemic to a “yellow” designation.

According to all previously identified measurables made by you and your Secretary of Health, Adams County falls well within all indices and metrics. Since our hospital systems began testing for COVID-19 in March, we have performed more than 1,900 tests. Of those tested, 154 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in a county with a population of 103,000. We have suffered 5 fatalities. Since April 24, 2020, Adams County has averaged 3.14 cases per day with a total of 44 new cases. Based on the 50 cases over 14 days per 100,000 people metric, Adams County must have less than 52 cases within that 14-day period. We clearly meet this criteria.

Over the past two months, we have worked with our local hospital systems to ensure they have adequate personal protective equipment, bed capacity, ventilator capacity, and testing capacity. Based on the information provided by these hospital systems, our county is properly prepared to test and care for current and future COVID-19 patients.

Thankfully, only 1 nursing home facility has positive cases, which have resulted in 21 COVID-19 positive residents and 4 COVID-19 positive employees. Adams County has recorded four COVID-19 related death in the nursing home facility.

As you can clearly see based on the metrics set forth by your Department of Health, Adams County falls well within the identified measurables and should now be classified as a “yellow” county.

We, like you, have a goal of saving lives while ensuring our health system does not become overwhelmed with those suffering from COVID-19. We believe based on the science, data, and the help of our trusted medical professionals and health care systems, we have met that goal. Now, we must move into the next phase of response during this crisis which is to safely re-open up our economy. Based on the feedback we have received, Adams Countians are ready to move forward safely, intelligently and responsibly into the “yellow” phase.

We believe that the people of Adams County deserve consistency and transparency that has been less then forthcoming over the past few weeks. The inconsistency of current policy and waivers demands a reexamination of the current approach.

The courtesy of a response would be much appreciated. If you desire more information about our request, please do not hesitate to contact any one of us.

Also on Monday, Mifflin County commissioners Kevin P. Kodish, Robert P. Postal, and Mark A. Sunderland sent Wolf a similar letter making the same request.

Saying they were "duty bound" to write, the commissioners expressed frustration and disagreement with Wolf's decision not to move Mifflin County into the "yellow designation."

"The people of Mifflin County have made the sacrifices you have required for over a month since you implement the statewide Stay-at-Home Order on April 1," the letter to Wolf reads. "Because of these sacrifices and hardships, Mifflin County is prepared to take the next step in the re-opening process."

The Mifflin County commissioners acknowledged in the letter that their countywide COVID-19 numbers "barely" exceed those cited by the Wolf administration for a move to yellow designation.

But, the commissioners said, the county's healthcare systems have enough capacity to handle current caseloads and a potential surge in cases that could arise. The commissioners also point out that neighboring counties in the region -- Synder, Union, and Centre -- have already been moved to yellow.

"We see no rational reason for our disparate treatment," the letter states.

Mifflin County's commissioners said they have no plans to defy Wolf's orders, noting they do not wish to jeopardize any state or federal funding for emergency relief.