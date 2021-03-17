Adams County opening its first mass vaccination clinic

WellSpan Health is running the clinic at Adams County’s Emergency Services building at 230 Greenamyer Lane in Straban Township.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A new mass vaccination site will open March 18 in Adams County.

“We knew that if we could supply a county facility with county resources that would make the center open seamlessly and it has,” said Adams County Commissioner Randy Phiel.

The clinic will administer one standard allocation of Pfizer vaccine—1,200 doses—this week.

County official said they had come a long way since the country went into lockdown about this time last year.

“This is elation. This is a really good feeling,” Phiel said. “Just like our residents, we’ve been waiting for WellSpan to say “We have the supply to pull the trigger.” Today’s that day.”

The clinic will eventually be open seven days a week, but for the time being is open only on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Once running at capacity the clinic will be able to vaccinate up to 4,000 people a week.

“We’ve actually been running seven very large operations through all of our major hospitals now since December. Lots of lessons learned, lots of opportunities to improve efficiency,” said Stephanie Andreozzi, co-leader of WellSpan Health’s vaccination effort.

Appointments can be made through the MyWellSpan online portal or by calling the WellSpan COVID-19 hotline at (855)-851-3641.

Officials said as of the afternoon of March 17 all slots were filled for March18, but appointments were still available for the clinic on March 20 and 21.