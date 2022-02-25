Adams County couple shares story of COVID-19 struggles to encourage people to get the vaccine

David Lopes was the first patient WellSpan Health treated for COVID-19 in 2020, and was on the verge of death. He still experiences symptoms nearly two years later.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — March marks two years since David Lopes and his wife, Colleen's, lives changed forever. What the Adams County couple thought may just be another daily sickness to overcome, was anything but when David was diagnosed with COVID-19.

When FOX43 talked to David, Colleen had to help recall a lot of the story, because the journey is a bit blurry for him. Between being unconscious on a ventilator and ECMO machine for at least half of his hospital stay, to the memory loss and brain fog associated with COVID.

But to understand the true impact of the Lopes' story, we have to start at the beginning.

"I have asthma, and initially, I just thought something was bothering my asthma." David said about his initial sickness. He went to his regular doctor's office and they prescribed him prednisone. While that initially helped, he said that by that Saturday, he wasn't feeling right.

When they went to a clinic the next day, the Lopeses said they were immediately kicked out due to David's symptoms.

"We went to the triage set up at Gettysburg Hospital to get tested, and we never got the results of those tests," Colleen said. "They just vanished, but they said if it got any worse to come back and two days later, he was horrible."

They brought David back to Gettysburg Hospital and he was admitted that day. Colleen couldn't go upstairs with David, because of strict COVID-19 protocols recently enacted.

"So I left that day, it was probably one of the worst days of my life," Colleen said. "Because it went from him walking into the hospital, talking, joking with the doctors, to nine hours later he's no longer breathing, is on a ventilator, and is being airlifted to York Hospital."

David officially got his first positive COVID test result and was intubated on March 18, 2020.

When people are put on ventilators, they're sedated to be kept comfortable.

"But I guess they had him awake enough that at one point he ripped the ventilator out, so that's where he was definitely facing death," Colleen said. "That's when the ECMO machine came in to play."

While a recent study from Vanderbilt University now shows ECMO therapy cuts the risk of dying by COVID in half, the advanced life support being used to treat the virus was very rare at that point.

"I asked the doctor afterwards, 'Why do you even use this?'" David said. "And he responded, 'Because you survived.'"

Colleen said David was on the ECMO machine for about eight days once he ripped his ventilator out. She says the day after he was put on the ECMO machine, he developed a second pneumonia from aspirating when he ripped out his ventilator.

"I'm looking at losing my entire future, everything is going away," Colleen said. "And miraculously, I really feel it was the Remdesivir that turned him around. Once they got him on the ECMO machine and gave him the medication he needed, he started to get better. Slowly, but he did start to get better."

Once David finally did start to turn around, it was already April. A lot had changed at that point. He didn't understand why Colleen wasn't at the hospital.

"When he went under into the hospital it was the coronavirus, when he woke up 17 days later, it was COVID-19," Colleen said.

"I didn't believe anyone, I thought they were lying to me," David added. "I remember one of the nurses telling me that she had to go into Sheetz and it was a big deal."

Through his persistence, and what Colleen attributes to stubbornness and strong-will, David signed himself out of the hospital on April 18, 2020.

He says to this day, he still feels a lot of fatigue and brain fog.

However, that's not the end of the hardships the virus has caused for the Lopeses.

Not only did Colleen and their daughter, Marylin, have to deal with their own positive COVID cases while David was in the hospital, they say what got them through that time, was family Zoom meetings every single night.

"There were 16 of us, we would do a prayer service every single night at 9 o'clock," Colleen said. "It helped us get through the worst times."

The family has also had to deal with loss because of the virus. David's brother, Dennis, got sick this past September with COVID.

"He fought with my mother, my sister, me, everybody about getting the vaccine," David said.

Dennis was in the hospital with COVID for nine days before he died. The Lopeses said by the time he was put on a ventilator, it was too late. By the time he was intubated, his organs started to fail.

Dennis' grandson, Justin, also died from COVID this past January.

"Justin, he was 17, and he was sick," David said. "And by the time they got him to where he needed to be, he had a heart attack and he passed away."

It's been wo years, and the Lopeses reached out to FOX43 with one intention: to share their story with the hope that they can save a family from the stress and heartache they have had to go through.

"If it can protect me or protect somebody else from going through what I went through for those 31 days...go get the vaccine," Colleen said. "Please, get the vaccine."

"Do some real research, go on Johns Hopkins, better sites, and compare how many people have died from the vaccine vs how many people have died from COVID," David said.

When asked if there was anything they wanted to add, the Lopeses said they wanted to extend their gratitude to the staff at WellSpan York Hospital.

"They worked at York Hospital, they worked so hard," Colleen said. "And we don't even know who the doctors were, but they saved his life."

"I can't even say thank you, you know," David said. "I tried reaching out on the WellSpan portal but I can't find them. It's just crazy how hard they work."