A week into lockdown, Italians have advice for American students not going to school

A Gettysburg man teaching English in Italy and an Italian university student explain what lockdown is like and how to get through it.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — School shutdowns this week will affect millions of students across the country. However, in some other countries, like Italy, schools have already been closed nearly a week. Students and teachers in Italian schools are now offering advice on what to expect while hunkering down at home.

Since the shutdown began, Gettysburg native Christian Priel hasn’t been to the Italian high school where he teaches English. The 23-year-old studied international relations and Italian in college, then left his hometown in October 2019 to live in Mantua, Italy. He loves the social nature of Italian culture.

“Italians like to go to the piazza, they like to socialize, they like to have coffee all together at the desk of the bar,” Priel said.

For the foreseeable future, Priel won’t be able to do any socializing. He’s been on lockdown in his apartment—along with all of Italy—as the country deals with the most severe coronavirus outbreak in Europe. The total number of novel coronavirus cases jumped to more than 24,700 March 15.

“A week ago this seemed pretty scary, it seemed there were going to be a lot of changes. Everyone was really worried,” Priel said. “But within the week people have been really encouraging. People have come together as a community.”

Priel said the high school where he works won’t reopen until April 3. Some Italian schools, like the University of Florence, are continuing their classes online.

“In my studies, it`s different simply because I`m staying at home,” said Andrea Zucca, a student at the University of Florence. “The lessons are done normally through Skype.”

Priel and Zucca both said students in America have no reason to panic if their school is temporarily closing. (In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf announced March 13 the two-week closure of all schools, starting March 16.)

A week into Italy’s lockdown, Priel said those stuck at home are learning how to cope and support each other, even singing together from their balconies.

Zucca, who has remained in his house for four days, had some advice for the millions of Americans preparing to spend the next two weeks at home: keep yourself busy, and don’t spend all day worrying about COVID-19.

“Find something to read, make something, to pass the time,” Zucca said.