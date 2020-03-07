A reminder from Governor Wolf: Masks are mandatory

The governor said Friday it's critical that all Pennsylvanians remember masks must be worn whenever they leave home

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf issued another reminder to Pennsylvanians Friday that when they're out and about, they need to be wearing masks.

“Masks are mandatory when leaving the home,” Wolf said in a press release.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed an order mandating mask-wearing on Wednesday. It remains in effect.

“Especially as we are beginning a long Fourth of July weekend, it’s critical that everyone remember that masks are mandatory and must be worn when leaving your home,” Wolf said. “This virus is not gone, and mask-wearing is a required mitigation effort that we know works to stop its spread.”