A limited number of Eagles fans will be allowed back for home games, beginning Sunday vs. the Ravens

The team said a total of 7,500 people -- including players, coaches, team and stadium personnel, media and fans -- will be allowed inside Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA — Starting Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles fans will be able to boo -- or, we suppose, cheer -- their favorite team in-person.

The Eagles on Tuesday announced that fans will be allowed inside Lincoln Financial Field on a limited basis, beginning with Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Occupancy will be limited to 7,500 total people -- which includes players, coaches, team and stadium personnel, media, and fans, the team said.

Ticket sales for Sunday's game against the Ravens and next Thursday's game against the New York Giants will begin Wednesday for season ticket holders who opted into the 2020 season, the team said.

Tickets will be sold in groups with the ability to purchase as many as six tickets in the same seating pod. Any remaining tickets for the Ravens and Giants games will go on sale to the general public at a later date, the team said.

Single-game tickets for the remaining 2020 home games will go on sale at a later date, according to the Eagles.

Fans are allowed back in the stadium under the guidelines set forth by the National Football League and public health experts, and with the approval of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia, the Eagles said.

"We have been working very closely with state and local officials, public health experts, and the National Football League on a number of scenarios to safely bring Eagles fans back to Lincoln Financial Field," President Don Smolenski said. "After many thoughtful and active discussions, we are thrilled to announce that the fan experience will return to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday.