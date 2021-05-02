A Lancaster County group is holding a fundraiser to help the fight against the COVID-19 crisis in India

The South Asian Association of Lancaster hopes community members and many throughout the commonwealth join in the effort of raising funds to save lives in India

LANCASTER, Pa. — The South Asian Association of Lancaster, or SAAL, has administered 17-18,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine through their vaccination clinic which opened this past February.

As the clinic comes to a close on May 15th, they are continuing efforts to help those fight the COVID-19 virus, this time, in the country of India.

"We think it is our responsibility to see whatever we can help," said SAAL president, Manish Jhunjhunwala, "whatever we can contribute towards trying to get them some support some supplies that can help us basically fight against this pandemic that has been going on for over a year now."

Jhunjhunwala says the resources those in India have now are low which leaves many vulnerable.

"People are struggling to get proper attention, proper resources at this point and many people are even losing their life due to the conditions right now," said Jhunjhunwala.

The association is holding a fundraiser to raise funds to help the issue.

"We encourage all of our local community members to donate so that we can make some impact to one of our loved ones and any lives saved is a lot of help," said Jhunjhunwala.

Jhunjhunwala says the funds raised will go towards oxygen concentrators to provide aid quickly to those who need it most.

"What we are trying to do is use these funds that we collect towards procuring them and getting them delivered to India," he said.

Executive board member Hans Raj says this will also help lessen the point of critical health stages on patients.

"We are trying to contact local NGOs in India or local help which can help at the grassroot level so that the help goes to the immediate needy person so that we can help them not go to the critical stage which does not overwhelm the hospital system," said Raj.