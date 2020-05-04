A fire crew used a ladder to surprise a firefighter, with coronavirus, at his hospital window

"This is love. This is the only kind of love you can get from the brother and sisterhood at the firehouse."

MIAMI, Florida — A Florida firefighter received a heartwarming surprise from his crew while hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The firefighter, who is recuperating at a hospital from complications due to COVID-19, received the unexpected "Get Well Soon" visit from his team at Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Station 36, spokesperson Erica Benitez told CNN.

The crew drove to the hospital on Friday morning in their fire truck, raised their ladder to the hospital's fourth-floor window, and held up Get Well Soon cards and a sign that read: "Your New Firehouse."

"This is love. This is the only kind of love you can get from the brother and sisterhood at the firehouse. There's just no other way to explain how this makes me feel," the unnamed Miami-Dade firefighter said about the sweet gesture.

The firefighter, who has been in the hospital for over a week, said he felt "joyful" and "instantly connected" to his team the moment he received their special visit.