A Family Practice Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

Family Practice Center released on its Facebook page that an employee of the Lewisberry Center.

The employee has not been at the office since March 18, they tested positive on March 19.

The employee is doing well and is self-isolating with their family.

Staff and patients who came into direct contact with the employee are also self-isolating and being monitored for symptoms.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health was contacted when they were notified of the positive results.