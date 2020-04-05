A drive-by celebration to mark 3 years in recovery

Cars paraded around Daniel Albert to celebrate his three-year anniversary of sobriety. It is a reminder that recovery is possible, even under stay-at-home orders.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Some milestones are meant to be celebrated, no matter what it takes. When Daniel Albert marked three years in recovery, his friends wanted to make sure the moment did not go unnoticed.

Albert's friends jumped into their cars, with balloons and signs, to surprise him at work in Cumberland County. As their cars circled the parking lot of Cork and Fork Osteria in Camp Hill, the honking and cheering drowned out the sound of the pouring rain.

“It doesn’t matter what the weather is right now. It does not get more beautiful than this moment right here and I’m really grateful,” said Daniel Albert.

Albert is the founder of Hero in the Fight, a group dedicated to fighting the stigma of addiction. Before he started helping others, he was the one in need of help

Three years ago, Albert remembers his daughter driving him to a drug and alcohol rehabilitation treatment center.

“I was beaten down. I was broken. I was at a point where I didn’t want to be alive anymore,” remembered Albert. “It was the start to a journey of where I’m at today.”

Today, Albert is a source of inspiration for many others in recovery, including Lisa Green. Green said Albert’s story helped her when she was struggling with substance use disorder. He’s now a friend, a mentor and like a member of her family.

Green’s daughter Julia made a special sign to celebrate Albert’s three years in recovery.

“Oh, she’s my little hero. She’s my hero in the fight,” Green said about her daughter. “She was super excited to do this today. She loves Danny and Danny has also become an important person in her life.”

Green said the drive-by celebration is also a message of hope, reminding people under coronavirus isolation that help is still out there.

“I think it’s really important right now because times have changed at this moment. We do have to get creative, but showing that support is so important,” said Green.

Supporting others is what drives Albert forward.

“I feel like it’s my purpose so anytime I can do something for someone else and give back, it does a lot for me. It fills my spirit,” said Albert.

Though a drive-by celebration isn't exactly what Albert's friends had in mind before the coronavirus pandemic unraveled, it is a moment he will never forget.

“I’m really grateful to be able to experience life the way that I do and to have friends and people in my life that will show up in the middle of this rain storm to show me love and appreciation. It means a lot,” expressed Albert.