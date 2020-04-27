A Cumberland County photographer documents how families are finding joy during the coronavirus pandemic

Nearly 300 families have been photographed on their front steps in Central PA, creating happy memories during the coronavirus pandemic.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Roger Baumgarten, owner of Roger That Photography in Mechanicsburg, is capturing moments of joy during the coronavirus pandemic.

He is taking part in The Front Steps Project—socially-distanced, on-the-porch family portrait sessions. The nationwide movement was started by a photographer in Massachusetts to raise money for nonprofit organizations.

With Baumgarten’s help, the project has taken off in Central Pennsylvania.

“It’s mind blowing, the numbers,” said Baumgarten. “So far through yesterday [April 25], we had 286 families photographed in 32 neighborhoods, 12 townships and boroughs, and three counties.”

Baumgarten takes the family photos for free. All proceeds from print orders go to The Salvation Army (TSA) Harrisburg Capital City Region. In three weeks, he has raised almost $6,100 for the nonprofit.

“I mean, not only can he help us with food assistance like what we are currently doing, but it can help us with things we need to do once this health crisis is over,” explained Kathy Anderson-Martin, Director of Resource Development for TSA Harrisburg. “Like help for kids in our youth programs and families who will probably be coming back for employment assistance.”

In five weeks, TSA Harrisburg has served 150,000 meals to families—what they would normally do in six months’ time. Anderson-Martin said about 65% of those families are looking to the nonprofit for food assistance for the very first time.

“To think that during a challenging time [Roger] he’s using his time to help us, that ultimately helps other people, that’s really amazing to me,” said Anderson-Martin.

Roger will continue to travel from house to house, creating smiles and snapping family photos. He is hoping that when families look back on their days under coronavirus isolation, these moments of laughter and togetherness are what they remember.

“I’m having as much fun as they are making the best of a really unprecedented, unique situation,” said Baumgarten.

If you and your family would like to participate in The Front Steps Project, send Roger Baumgarten a message on his Facebook page, Instagram or visit his website at www.rogerthatphotography.com/TheFrontStepsProject.

Here’s how The Salvation Army said you can help during the COVID-19 crisis:

-Please keep praying for us. For our clients, that they would find strength and hope amidst difficulty. For our staff and our community partners, that we would all stay healthy and able to meet the needs of the community.

-Help us with a financial contribution if you are able. We’re trying to meet an exponential increase in food needs. Donations can be mailed or made online: www.salvationarmyharrisburg.org

-Can you make masks? Some of our clients are asking for them! Call us to schedule a time for drop off.

-If you like to write encouraging notes, we can stick them into the food boxes we’re providing for our clients. (Please do not include any identifying information beyond your first name.)

-Purchase and mail WalMart gift cards to us. Some of our clients are in desperate need of clothing, and our Family Stores are not open at this time. A gift card would enable us to meet this need.

-Get your paperwork done NOW so you can volunteer LATER! We will need an influx of new volunteers to help us once this crisis has passed. https://pa.salvationarmy.org/harrisburg-pa/Volunteer_Opportunities