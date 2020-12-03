76ers team official says players have been advised to self-quarantine after game with Pistons

The Pistons played against the Utah Jazz last Saturday, bringing some players in contact with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, both of whom were confirmed positive for coronavirus, PhillyVoice said.

A team official said the precautions have been taken "based on our recent game schedule and who we played, and we are in the process of organizing for our players to receive COVID-19 testing, as well as testing for staff who came in close contact with our players or exhibit symptoms."