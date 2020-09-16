6 people in Dallastown School District test positive for COVID-19

The cases were in the high school, intermediate school, and Ore Valley Elementary school, the district said. All buildings remain open.

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — A total of six people in the Dallastown Area School District have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of classes, according to emails sent to parents and guardians by the school district.

The cases were reported in separate emails sent last Friday, Sunday and Monday.

The individuals who tested positive were at Dallastown High School, Intermediate School, and Ore Valley Elementary.

In each of the positive cases, individuals who had close contact with those who tested positive were alerted and told to go into quarantine, the school district said.