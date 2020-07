"Given the conditions this year, we would have experienced many unknowns up until the festival kicked off".

The 56th Annual National Apple Harvest Festival in Biglerville is cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, safety of guests, vendors, volunteers and everyone involved was the primary concern when making the decision.

Festival volunteers will now focus on the 57th National Apple Harvest Festival scheduled for October 2-3 and October 9-10, 2021.