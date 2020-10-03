3 of 10 PA COVID-19 patients hospitalized

Three new cases of COVID-19 have tested presumptively positive in Pennsylvania, bringing the total number of patients to 10, health officials announced.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three new cases of COVID-19 have tested presumptively positive in Pennsylvania, bringing the total number of patients to 10, health officials announced. Of those, three have been hospitalized.

Seven patients are in Montgomery County, with one patient each in Delaware, Monroe and Wayne Counties.

Of the three hospitalized patients, two are in Montgomery County—one in critical condition at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania—and one is Monroe County.

“I don`t think there`s any particular reason why there`s more in Montgomery County than in other places, but we will not be surprised to see cases in other places,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine.

None of the Pennsylvania patients caught the virus in-state; all had traveled recently, one internationally.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is working to coordinate plans with Gov. Tom Wolf’s office and other departments, like the Department of Education.

“School districts have emergency preparedness plans in place,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera. “What they would have to do is customize them to meet the current need.”

Five Bucks County schools closed Friday over coronavirus concerns, and multiple Montgomery County schools are closing this week. As long as they aren’t officially closed, authorities said it’s still safe to go to public places, including schools.

“At this time, we are not recommending canceling social gatherings,” Levine said.

To date, there are more than 111,000 COVID-19 cases worldwide, including 3,900 deaths, and 600 cases in the U.S., including 22 deaths.